Titans Star Conor Leslie Reveals New Look at Wonder Girl Costume

Titans is coming back for a brand new season on DC Universe, and the entire cast is making their return known on social media. Some of the series regulars will be donning new looks when the latest season rolls around. Conor Leslie will be rocking some new duds in Season 2 and revealed what her new suit has changed on her social media. Unlike her castmate Anna Diop, she didn’t announce any plans to reveal the entire look before the premiere.

Wonder Girl’s new costume doesn’t stray far from her look last season. The character’s red motif looks like it is here to stay for Season 2, with the star accents and lasso along for the ride. Leslie might be hiding something though, as the black and white filter doesn’t give everything away.

Last season, the show teased fans by telling them that Donna Troy’s costume was in the closet. But, if these latest pictures are any indication, Season 2 is stepping up the costumed crime-fighting in a big way. Wonder Girl will be alongside Titans 2.0 to wrangle anyone that runs afoul of justice.

This season will feature more than just the Titans though, the recently released trailer for the upcoming season gives fans a glimpse of what’s to come. Bruce Wayne pops up, portrayed by Game of Thrones alum lain Glen. Aqualad, Deathstroke, and Superboy also appear as the trailer heats up. Although, the latter appeared in a post-credits scene after the Season 1 finale.

Conspicuously, there is zero Trigon mentioned in the trailer, which is surprising after the end of the first season. It is possible that the Titans will be moving on to the next threat pretty much immediately.

Superboy’s escape looms large and Deathstroke projects to be a formidable villain for this team of heroes. Both of his children are tabbed to appear in this season and it remains to be seen how that will all play out. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out exactly what is waiting for the Titans.

New additions this time around include Bruce Wayne, Krypto, and Conner, and we hope we get to meet them sooner rather than later.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, and others.”

Titans Season 2 hits later this year.