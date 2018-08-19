All the DC Comics Characters in the ‘Titans’ Trailer

The first trailer for the Titans series on the DC Universe streaming service is now out, and it has fans buzzing! The first full look at this live-action adaptation of the classic Teen Titans characters is understandably a point of interest, and this first trailer gave us a good look at a wide range of them.

Read on below for a breakdown of all the DC Comics characters that appear in the Titans trailer!

Robin

Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson / Robin is shown to be darker and edgier than we’ve seen be – going to far as to drop an F-Bomb on Batman’s name, in between brutally beating down criminals. On the other side, Dick Grayson looks like a compassionate guy with a very complicated backstory.

Raven

Teegan Croft’s Rachel Roth / Raven looks to be the centerpiece of this initial storyline – and also possibly the biggest threat in season 1. It will interesting to see how Titans incorporates and uses her dark demonic powers.

Starfire

Anna Diop’s Koriand’r / Starfire has been the biggest point of controversy in Titans‘ lineup of characters – ever since set photos of her in costume (sans visual effects) first appeared online. So far, it seems like this “finished” version of the character is still going to be somewhat controversial.

Beast Boy

Ryan Potter brings this Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy to life, and although the trailer hasn’t revealed the most important aspect of the character (his transformation into various animals), at least the makeup and costume make him look the part.

Hawk

Smallville‘s Aquaman is back as DC Universe’s Hawk – thouhg we only get the briefest tease in the trailer of Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall. Meanwhile, his partner gets a bigger chance to shine…

Dove

Minka Kelly gets one fo the best action moments in the trailer; her version of Dawn Granger / Dove might be a pacifist, but when it comes time, we se her literally cutting down the bad guys alongside her partner and boyfriend, Hawk.

The Acolyte

This seems to be our first look at season 1 villain The Acolyte (Jarreth J. Merz). The character has a hokey history as a fraudulent supernatural figure in DC Comics, but in this adaptation, he seems to actually have supernatural abilities – like sustaining his own life by consuming flesh and/or blood. He’ll be after Raven’s powers, and it seems like the Titans team will definitely have their hands full with this one.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

DC Universe will be available in fall 2018 as a direct-to-consumer digital service, backed by Warner Bros. Digital Networks and built by Warner Bros. Digital Labs