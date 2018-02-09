Doom Patrol Confirmed for ‘Titans’ TV Series

Dick Grayson and the Titans are getting a little extra help when their live-action series debuts later this year.

On Friday, Titans co-creator Geoff Johns, who wrote Teen Titans comics for a number of years, shared a photo of an episode script on his Twitter account, teasing the introduction of the Doom Patrol on the show.

The photo Johns posted is the cover of a script for the fifth episode of the first season. Written by Johns himself, the episode is called “Doom Patrol.”

Johns tweeted the image with the message “The Titans are getting some company…” On the script, Johns used a red pen to write “The” in front of the “Doom Patrol” title, meaning that the team of characters is who he’s referring to in the headline.

The Doom Patrol is a team of superheroes that were created by Arnold Drake and Bob Haney, first appearing DC Comics back in 1963. “The World’s Strangest Heroes,” as they’ve been called, originally consisted of The Chief, Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man. Over the years however, that team has constantly changed.

Gerard Way has been writing the newest incarnation of Doom Patrol since 2016. His team consists of Robotman, Danny the Street, Casey Brinke, Crazy Jane and others. It’s unclear which team members Johns will use in the Titans series, but Robotman’s inclusion would be a safe bet.

Titans was created by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman. The 10-episode first season is set to be released sometime this year on DC’s exclusive streaming service. The show stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Ryan Potter, and Lindsey Gort.