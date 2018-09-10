Jason Todd, Donna Troy and More Confirmed for ‘Titans’ TV Series

The world has officially been introduced to the founding members of DC Universe’s Titans series, but it sounds like the show’s ensemble will definitely be growing quite a bit.

During his spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Geoff Johns confirmed that fan-favorite characters Donna Troy and Jason Todd would be playing a role in the upcoming live-action series.

“There’s a lot of other characters in it, Donna Troy and Jason Todd, it’s the whole Titans universe,” Johns explained.

For some fans, this Titans reveal is a bit of an open secret, as there were a pretty wide array of hints supporting both characters being involved. Donna Troy/Wonder Girl was first believed to be joining the series in December of last year, with actress Conor Leslie confirmed to be playing the part through a series of set photos and videos.

In the case of Jason Todd/Red Hood, he was rumored to appear in the series sometime in March, and Curran Walters was spotted playing the role on set in June. Plus, a recent rumor surrounding the series’ episode titles hints at episode seven simply being titled “Jason Todd”.

Considering the pretty varied response to Titans‘ first trailer, fans will surely be curious to see how Donna and Jason fit into the show’s world.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year.