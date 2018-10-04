‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 2

It looks like DC Universe’s flagship series is only just getting started.

The streaming service recently announced that Titans has officially been renewed for a second season. This comes just days before the series is expected to make its debut on DC Universe, with episodes streaming internationally on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series follows a disparate group of people – Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) – as they navigate their troubled pasts and are united by a dark force. While the series’ unique tone has caught quite a bit of attention, it sounds like the angst will come from a very specific place.

“That’s actually part of the story of Titans,” co-creator Geoff Johns said in a recent interview. “When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did. This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

“There’s a story to be told in the series. Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” Johns continued. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing. But I will say, the trailer, I think some people think ‘Oh, it’s all this, or it’s all that.’ The show is a bunch of different tones. But that’s a part of the show, that’s definitely part of the show.”

For fans, this notion of Titans getting a second season will be a pleasant surprise, especially considering the other characters that could enter the fold. Various reports and rumors have hinted at Donna Troy and potentially Superboy joining the ensemble, which a second season could certainly set up.

Titans will also star Alan Ritchson as Hawk and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Are you excited that Titans has grabbed a second season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Titans will premiere on October 12th on DC Universe.