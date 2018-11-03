New ‘Titans’ Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Doom Patrol

The latest photos for Titans have been released, and they give us the best look yet at a one-of-a-kind superhero team.

The newest photos for the DC Universe series, which you can check out in our gallery below, show Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) being brought to the Doom Patrol by Garfield Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), as they attempt to help her with her rising darkness. But as the promo for the episode hinted, things with the group of misfits could get pretty sinister, something that these photos certainly seem to support.

The photos highlight Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Robotman (Brendan Frasier), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), and The Chief (Bruno Bichir), all of whom arguably look quite a lot like their DC Comics counterpart.

While the Doom Patrol might just be a small part of Titans‘ larger story, they are expected to get their own chance to shine very soon, with a spinoff series about the group in production. The series will see Timothy Dalton replacing Bichir as The Chief, as well as Diane Guerrero joining as Crazy Jane and Alan Tudyk joining as Mr. Nobody.

The Doom Patrol spinoff is described as ” a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol‘s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

Are you excited to see the Doom Patrol make their debut on Titans? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

New episodes of Titans debut Fridays on DC Universe. The “Doom Patrol” episode will debut on November 2nd.