Here’s What Ryan Potter Could Look Like As Beast Boy In ‘Titans’

Ryan Potter joined the cast of DC Comics’ Titans earlier this week – and now we know what he could look like in costume.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece, which imagines what Potter could look like on the upcoming live-action series. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The piece shows the Big Hero 6 alum in Beast Boy‘s iconic green hue, flanked by visions of animals that the character can turn into. In terms of an outfit, Potter isn’t shown is any of Beast Boy’s superhero costumes, but instead in a rather amusing Beast Wars t-shirt.

Potter is no stranger to a lot of DC Comics fans, with him being a pretty popular “fancast” for quite a few roles. The actor occasionally caught wind of those fancasts, launching his own campaign to play a big-screen version of Tim Drake/Robin back in 2016.

Potter is the latest actor to join Titans, which is set to debut on DC’s premium streaming service. The series’ ensemble cast will include Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Lindsey Gort as Amy Rohrbach, and Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as DC duo Hawk and Dove.

You can check out the early synopsis for Titans below.

“From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, TITANS is an all-new live-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. TITANS is a dramatic, live-action adventure series that will explore and celebrate one of the most popular comic book teams ever.”

Titans will premiere on DC’s new digital streaming service in 2018.