New ‘Titans’ Character Breakdowns Could Hint at Roy Harper, Brother Blood, and More

DC’s upcoming Titans series is on plenty of fans’ minds, following the new first look at Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin. But judging by some recent reports, a whole slew of other DC Comics characters could be joining the fold.

That Hashtag Show uncovered new character descriptions for the upcoming series, which seem to hint at four new characters joining the series. These descriptions then seemed to be verified by Omega Underground, which found several audition tapes coordinating with the same roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, who could these new additions be? And what could they mean for Titans? Let’s dive right in…

Daniel Cross (Arsenal)

The first character description is for “Daniel Cross”, a pseudonym for another teenage character joining the series.

“[DANIEL CROSS] Male, 17-19, Caucasian. Athletic, street smart, cocky, yet charming. His life is changed forever when he crosses a crime fighter and is given a new outlet for his rebellious ways. RECURRING GUEST STAR.”

“Daniel” will reportedly initially be a low-level henchmen for Tony Zucco, the man that killed Dick Grayson’s parents. This seemed to be backed up by an audition tape from actor Harrison Samuels, which in which “Daniel” talks about attempting to prove himself to Tony.

While “Daniel” could certainly be a wide array of DC Comics characters, one major possibility has been theorized by fans – Roy Harper/Arsenal.

Arguably, it would make more sense for Roy to be on the show, considering Arsenal’s long-running membership to the Titans in the comics. If anything, the only thing that would hypothetically stop them is Colton Haynes’ past performance of Roy on Arrow, although Roy has not officially appeared on the show in over a season.

As of right now, this very well could be conjecture, as others have suggested that “Daniel” is really Danny Chase/Phantasm. Fans will just have to stay tuned to find out.

Jennifer Andrews (Elasti-Girl)

The second audition tape brings some sort of DC Comics heroine into the fold, in the form of “Jennifer Andrews.”

“[JENNIFER ANDREWS] Female, 20s/30s, Caucasian. Small town, Midwestern girl gone to Hollywood, Jennifer is a star on the rise. She comes across a doe-eyed, All-American and naive in her approach to her art, and life. Jennifer emulates the classic girl-next-door actors from the 1940’s and 50’s. A bit Stepford-y in her thinking and appearance, Jennifer feels like a woman out of time. RECURRING GUEST STAR.”

For some, this seems to sound like Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl (not to be confused with the The Incredibles character of the same moniker). In the comics, Rita is a former Hollywood actress, who gains super-stretch powers after filming a movie in Africa. Rita is best known as a member of the Doom Patrol (something that has already been teased for Titans), and ultimately ends up adopting Beast Boy (who will be played in Titans by Ryan Potter).

Caroline (Arella)

The third character description seems to hint at a family member of one of Titans‘ cast members.

“[CAROLINE] Female, 40s, Caucasian. Forever sleepless with worry, she’s the mother to a young, troubled teen. Seeking a recognizable cameo face or name. GUEST STAR.”

This pretty clearly sounds like Angela Roth/Arella, the mother of Raven (Tegan Croft). Reportedly, Raven’s backstory – particularly her ties to the demon Trigon – could factor into a season-long arc. Having Arella factor into that arc definitely feels necessary, and having her be someone recognizable (and possibly a bit of legacy casting, a la The Flash‘s John Wesley Shipp or Supergirl‘s Helen Slater and Dean Cain) is certainly a nice touch.

The Messenger (Brother Blood)

And finally, the fourth casting description seems to hint at a familiar villain for the Titans, under the alias of “The Messenger”.

“[THE MESSENGER] Male, 50s-60s, Open ethnicity. Outwardly a warm and kind presence, he doesn’t seem the type to be powerful or malicious. But he has the ability to turn on a dime and be the most terrifying man you have ever met. Seeking offer only names/recognizable faces…RECURRING GUEST STAR.”

Some have speculated that this is Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, a frequent foe of the Teen Titans in the comics. As the high priest of a Trigon-worshipping cult, it would make sense for him to factor into the season-long plotline, and give fans a wildly different portrayal than what was seen on Arrow.

An audition tape (which has since been deleted) seems to confirm this, with “The Messenger” turning a monologue about sandwich-making into something kinda terrifying.

“I have bread in the oven. And if I don’t pull it out it will burn. And I would really like it not to burn. Unfortunately, to rescue my bread…I’m going to have to move. You could shoot me but then I couldn’t answer your question. In all honesty I don’t know where the boy is. All you’ve thought about for the last three days is wanting to punish the guilty. I imagine you count me among them. Now you’re here with your gun. Exhausted. Eat…Ham and Cheese? Olive and salida bread. Mmm. We can have this conversation with some civility. You are a man chasing God’s neck and never touch them. Forget the boy and think about your future. Come on. Go home. One drink for the road?”

Before You Go

Titans will premiere sometime in 2018 on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service.

[Embed id=45169]Titans (TVShow: titans)[/Embed]