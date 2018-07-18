‘Titans’: New Look at the Hawk Suit

It’s anyone’s guess as to when Titans will debut on DC Universe, but a new behind-the-scenes photo could drum up some hype.

Justin Howell, who serves as the stunt double for Alan Ritchson on the upcoming live-action series, recently shared a (slightly-stylized) photo of himself in the Hank Hall/Hawk suit. You can check it out below.

Sure, the photo filter might not give the clearest bit of detail for the suit and helmet, but it still provides a different sort of angle than what fans have previously seen.

At the moment, a lot of Titans is still somewhat of a mystery, aside from very early promo photos of Hawk and Dove and Robin. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from being pretty darn hyped about the upcoming series, and the different sort of pocket it will have in the DC TV landscape.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.