Minka Kelly Teases Hawk & Dove In ‘Titans’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Production on the upcoming live-action Titans series is in full swing – and one of its stars just shared an awesome behind-the-scenes image.

Minka Kelly, who will play Dawn Granger/Dove in Titans, recently shared a photo of her and co-star Alan Ritchson’s on-set chairs on her Instagram story. You can check it out below.

The chairs show off Ritchson and Kelly’s roles as the DC Comics duo Hawk and Dove, with Kelly adding emoji birds into the photo. Unfortunately, this behind-the-scenes photo doesn’t show either of the actors in their costumes, but with the first look at Titans‘ Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites) in costume coming out last week, it couldn’t be too far away.

Kelly was first cast as Dove back in September, with her set to appear on Titans in a recurring role. The description for her character can be found below.

“Graceful master fighting machine. She straddles the world of being a thrill-seeking and do-gooding vigilante, along with being her crime fighting partner’s emotional anchor and caregiver. She loves him, but fears what he’s become…”

Early rumors have suggested that Ritchson and Kelly could be playing Hawk and Dove beyond Titans. A rumor circulated around a few months ago that the pair could have their own live-action spinoff series. There’s a chance that the duo’s dynamic could get complicated, however, with some theorizing that Ritchson is actually playing DC Comics villain Monarch.

Titans will premiere on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service sometime in 2018.