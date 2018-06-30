DC Universe’s ‘Titans’: Two New Shots of Robin Revealed

Along with an official synopsis and release window, today’s news explosion coming out of the DC Universe streaming service provided fans with two new looks at Brendon Thwaites as Robin in the series.

You can check them out below.

Thwaites’s Dick Grayson will apparently be the focal point of Titans, and official images for the series have treated him as such, with more Robin officially released than any other character on the show.

“DC Universe is so much more than a streaming service. It’s a welcoming place for everyone to immerse themselves in their own level of DC fandom, with the epic characters, stories, and experiences they have come to expect from DC,” said Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher, DC Entertainment. “We are investing in and creating original, high-quality shows including the new Titans series, and curating the most beloved nostalgic content, while at the same time elevating the comic reading experience to new heights. Nothing this robust has ever been offered to fans before.”

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Besides the characters named in the synopsis, other characters who are either confirmed or rumored to appear include Hawk and Dove, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Donna Troy, and the Doom Patrol, who for the sake of this incarnation are made up of Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane.

Elasti-Woman, of course, is no relation to Elasti-Girl from The Incredibles. That’s just an — dare we say it? — incredible coincidence.

Following the events of Titans, the Doom Patrol will get their own series, which will launch on DC Universe in 2019.

The flagship series for the DC Universe, Titans is due out on the streaming service later this year. Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing will follow in 2019, as well as the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn.