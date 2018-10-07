Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Comments on ‘Titan’s “R-Rated” Level Violence

Rob Liefeld is about to see another one of his comic creations come to life in live-action as Minka Kelly suits up as Dawn Granger, aka Dove in DC Universe‘s Titans.

At the Titans world premiere at New York Comic Con, ComicBook.com caught up with Liefeld to ask about how it feels seeing his version fo Dove come to life.

“Dove was my first assignment, Hawk and Dove,” Liefeld says. “They hadn’t had a comic in over a decade and the Kessels (Karl and Barbara) had come to me and I read the treatment and I was like, ‘I have got to be a part of this because Dove, this version of Dove, will take. We will transform it,’ because the relationship becomes more romantic, more dangerous. Taking away from being his brother to this stranger and again, he didn’t know that she’s Dove in the early issues.

“So the fact that she’s coming to life as Minka Kelly is ridiculous. And Geoff Johns sent me pictures from the set last year and said ‘You’re going to love the way they look’ and he had all these shots…and they nailed. And that’s when I knew these characters were going to be great…With the trailers, I wasn’t prepared for her to put a finger through a dude’s face and rip it off, but I’m so excited.”

That, of course, brought up a discussion about the surprising level of violence in Titans. It should come as no surprise that the creator of Deadpool is all for it.

“The R-rating is where it’s at. It’s the truth!” Liefeld said. “I’m talking about the Titans. I’m telling you, the level of violence, look, audiences are ready for more mature stuff. My lab are my children: 14, 16, and 18. They saw Iron Man when they were 8 and 6 and 4, so they’re growing up and so they’re ready to embrace this. This is the kind of stuff they’re ready for because now my son who was 8 when he saw Iron Man, he’s in college now. So he wants more mature stuff. So I think they did the right thing going the mature angle with this. I think it’s going to pay off. Very excited.”

Titans premieres on DC Universe on October 12th.