TNT To Air Superman & Lois Catch-Up Marathon Ahead of Midseason Premiere

✖

Warner Bros.' television networks are coming together to help cross-promote some of their big new shows, with The CW's Superman & Lois getting the benefit of a full-series marathon on TNT in the days before the series returns for the second half of its first season. The series, which went on a short hiatus due to production delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming back next week, and this weekend, TNT will air five and a half hours of Superman & Lois ahead of its May 18 return to the airwaves. The CW Network, TBS, TNT and truTV are the four networks teaming up to give three of their key tentpole new series an extra promotional boost with this CW/WarnerMedia cross network partnership.

You can see the official details of their announcement below.

On Saturday, May 15 (12:00-5:30pm ET/PT), TNT will air a special catch-up marathon of the first five episodes of The CW’s new hit series SUPERMAN & LOIS starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. The recently renewed freshman hit returns from a brief hiatus to complete its first season on The CW beginning Tuesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Sunday, May 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), The CW will run back-to-back encore presentations of the first two episodes of truTV’s magic prank show BIG TRICK ENERGY. The series follows four master magicians and best friends of over 10 years, Chris Ramsay, Wes Barker, Eric Leclerc and Alex Boyer. These mischievous daredevils venture into the real world to both shock and awe unsuspecting spectators – and each other – with their unique brand of extreme, provocative, mind-blowing magic. Fueled by their camaraderie and spontaneous antics, their radical, unconventional and even dangerous magic defies expectations and completely astonishes their subjects.

On Wednesday, June 16 at 9:00pm ET/PT, The CW will broadcast an encore presentation of the premiere episode of TBS’s competition series, THE CUBE, hosted by NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade. Based on the UK megahit, this high-octane series spotlights contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.