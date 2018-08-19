‘Green Lantern Corps’: Here’s What Tom Cruise Could Look Like as Hal Jordan

According to new reports that surfaced online this week, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise is apparently DC’s top choice to play Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern Corps movie from Geoff Johns. While the internet has been fairly divided about the idea of Cruise taking on the role, there’s no doubt that we would all at least love to know what he’d look like in the green suit.

Fortunately, artist BossLogic has come to the rescue once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late Wednesday night (or early Thursday morning, depending on where you are in the world), BossLogic tweeted out a piece of art that depicted Cruise as Hal Jordan. The actor certainly has the hair for the part, that’s for sure.

In addition to the picture-perfect locks, Cruise is seen donning the green mask and ring that have made Hal Jordan so iconic. In the background of the photo, you can see Cruise’s character from Top Gun giving a thumbs up. Of course, those who know about Hal Jordan know that he was a military pilot before becoming the Green Lantern, so this was a fun little connection for BossLogic to include in the piece.

“We all know [Top Gun] is a Hal Jordan origin story,” the artist wrote in the tweet, followed by a laughing emoji.

Of course, if Cruise does end up landing the role of Hal Jordan, the biggest question will then become: Who plays John Stewart? Green Lantern Corps is supposed to follow the lives of both Jordan and Stewart, the two most popular Green Lanterns from DC Comics. Many have assumed that Jordan, who was the first of the duo to take on the mantle, would be portrayed by an older actor, and would likely act as a mentor to a younger John Stewart.

What do you think of BossLogic’s take on Tom Cruise as Hal Jordan? If he gets cast, who should play John Stewart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!