Tom King to Begin Work on New Gods Script After Comic-Con

Warner Bros. Pictures has big plans to expand their DC Comics properties on the big screen, and the highly anticipated New Gods film will explore unseen corners of the cosmos. With Darkseid, Orion, and Big Barda all likely to play a part in the film, it could deliver an adventure only teased in Justice League.

There’s still a lot of work to be done on the film, however, as writer Tom King admitted that he’s going to start writing as soon as San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has ended. King delivered the news to TheWrap while attending an event for the Comic-Con Museum.

King will collaborate with New Gods director Ava DuVernay for the script, though it’s not clear yet if she’s serving as a co-writer or simply helping shape the story. The Eisner Award-winning comic author seems well suited for the job, despite his lack of screenwriting experience, because of his fan-favorite comic book Mister Miracle.

That comic featured the titular New God also known as Scott Free, his wife Big Barda, and their relationship to the New Gods and the war between Apokolips and New Genesis. The comic is credited for reestablishing the New Gods for the DC Rebirth era.

Other rumors indicate that Mister Miracle and Big Barda will be the main characters of the film, which shouldn’t be surprising for multiple reasons. DuVernay has gone on record in stating that Big Barda is her favorite character, and the fact that King has joined her team as scriptwriter reinforces that fact.

There’s no word yet on when the film is set to pick up steam, but with work on the script only beginning to start, don’t expect any major updates in the near future. While the plot might be outlined, there is still a lot that can change before New Gods begins filming.