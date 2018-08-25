Tom Taylor Posts Heartfelt Goodbye to ‘Injustice’ Comic

Over on his official Facebook page, comics and TV writer Tom Taylor has shared a lengthy, heartfelt farewell to the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic book series, of which he has been the principle architect for six years.

Taylor spoke at length about his affection for Superman, and the difficulty he had with finding a believable way to turn the Man of Steel evil — the entire concept of Injustice — and his immediate revulsion at the idea itself.

“I’ve often heard it said that, traditionally, game tie-in comics aren’t incredibly well thought of,” Taylor said in the Facebook post, embedded in full below. “But Ed Boon, Shawn Kittelsen, Dominic Cianciolo and their team created a great game and, as far as I was concerned, I was being handed my own universe to play in, full of characters I worshiped like Green Arrow, Black Canary, Green Lantern, Batgirl, Nightwing, Harley Quinn and more. And I wasn’t going to waste my shot at the characters I loved, the characters I’d grown up with. I was going to tell the best story I could.”

The story of Injustice followed the plot of the games as much as was necessary to be a legitimate tie-in, but took a lot of interesting side quests and has become, for some fans, one of DC’s most refreshing alternate-earth stories in years.

The nature of the game, the weekly, digital-first format of the storytelling, and the world in which it was being told allowed Taylor to explore new and different takes on a wide variety of characters, and to flesh out numerous heroes and villains who had only token roles in the games into fully-formed versions of their comics selves with an Injustice twist.