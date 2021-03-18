Tommy Chong Pitches To Play Green Lantern in Justice League Snyderverse

✖

Tommy Chong wants to enter the SnyderVerse as Green Lantern. We know that Zack Snyder had plans to include Green Lantern in Justice League's Snyder Cut, though the studio intervened there. Chong took to Twitter to share some fan art that depicts him in a Green Lantern costume and enjoying one of his signature recreational smokes. He tagged Snyder in the tweet, asking, "What do you think?" Snyder hasn't replied, but fans noted the tweet and have enjoyed considering the iconic stoner as a possible DC Comics superhero. You can see Chong's original post with the attached artwork embedded below.

In a recent interview, Snyder explained how he planned for Batman to have a conversation with Green Lantern John Stewart at the end of Justice League. After negotiating the Snyder Cut's release, Snyder replaced Stewart with Martian Manhunter.

"When the studio saw the movie, and they saw that I had done every single thing they had asked me not to do, we had come to a bit of a loggerhead," Snyder said. "So in the negotiation, we got this Batman versus Joker scene out of it, and then I was like, 'Look, I'm not going to take a person of color out of the movie. Can I at least put Martian Manhunter now at the end of the movie?'"

Chong may not have made it into the Snyder Cut, but fans are still trying to see Snyder's version of the DC Extended Universe restored. In the meantime, WarnerMedia plans to bring the entire Green Lantern Corps to HBO Max in a new streaming television series. Maybe Chong can get in on that action. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim spoke to ComicBook.com about his approach to the HBO Max adaptation.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," said Guggenheim. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

