TV Ratings: ‘Supernatural’ Delivers on Thursday Night, ‘Arrow’ Falls

The CW’s Thursday night lineup was certainly a tale of two shows.

Up first, at 8 o’clock, Supernatural grabbed a substantial audience for the network. The 1.95 million viewers that tuned in for the new episode made for the biggest audience the show has had since the season premiere in the fall. Along with the lift in overall viewers, Supernatural stayed steady in the 18-49 demographic rating, scoring a 0.6.

Things changed for the network at 9 o’clock, as Arrow struggled once again. With 1.38 million viewers, the show slipped to a 0.4 rating in the demo, matching its non-Thanksgiving series low.

Part of what caused the struggle for Arrow is the crowded Thursday night block across every network. ABC dominated the night with Grey’s Anatomy (8.5 mil/2.2), which earned its biggest audience in a year, Scandal (5.2 mil/1.3) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.5 mil/1.0).

NBC was in on the action with its all-star night of comedy. The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.1) and Superstore (4.2 mil/1.2) both ticked up while Great News (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped in its finale. Chicago Fire (6.0 mil/1.1) performed well to close out the night.

Over on CBS, the NFL talent show MVP (4.2 mil/0.7) was way down from the usual Big Bang Theory performance, while The Four (3.6 mil/1.2) finally ticked up for FOX.

Thursday will only get more crowded as the year continues, with Gotham set to return to FOX on March 1.