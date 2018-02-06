TV Ratings: ‘Lucifer’ Ascends on Monday Night, ‘Supergirl’ Steady

Lucifer may have come from the depths of hell, but his ratings are rising into the heavens.

FOX started off its Monday night with another all-new episode of Lucifer, “My Brother’s Keeper,” which drew 3.3 million total viewers, earning a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The episode was the second-highest rated of the entire season, and with the third-most overall viewers in that same span.

Heading into the 9pm ET time slot, FOX’s new medical drama The Resident finally stabilized in the ratings, earning a 1.0 demo score with 4.8 million viewers.

As for The CW, Supergirl (2.12 mil/0.6) was able to hold steady in its final episode before a nine week hiatus. Starting next week, Legends of Tomorrow will air in Supergirl‘s place on Monday nights. Once Legends has concluded its season, Supergirl will resume.

Following Supergirl, two Whose Line Is it Anyway reruns (1 mil/0.3) posted better numbers than the Valor season finale last week.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (6.8 mil/1.8) saw a slight improvement and The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.7) remained steady.

CBS’ Monday night comedy line-up struggled this week. While Kevin Can Wait (6.9 mil/1.2) and Superior Donuts (5.6 mil/1.0) managed to stay steady, Man With a Plan (6.4 mil/1.0) and 9JKL (4.9 mil/0.8) dropped a bit. Scorpion (5.5 mil/0.7) slipped to its all-time demo low.

Lastly, The Wall (6.7 mil/1.5) and Better Late Than Never (5.3 mil/1.1) ended their seasons with high notes for NBC. The Olympics preview special did well, grabbing 2.6 million viewers with a 0.6 demo rating.