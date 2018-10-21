TV Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Solid in Sunday Night Debut

The CW re-launched its Sunday night programming this week, and the two programs chosen to lead the charge performed admirably. Both Supergirl and the Charmed reboot were solid performers for the network.

Supergirl received 1.53 million live viewers and earned itself a 0.5 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. These ratings are good enough to stay on par with Supergirl‘s average and finale in Season 3, which aired on Monday nights. Although the rating solid, the overall viewers were down slightly for the show, and marked one of the smallest audiences for the Arrowverse.

The Charmed reboot premiere debuted right after Supergirl with the same 0.5 demographic rating. However, the new series slightly added to the overall audience, with 1.54 million viewers tuning in.

According to TVLine, the ratings of both shows are up from the last time The CW tried to launch programs on Sunday nights. The previous attempt included Valentine and Easy Money, which each earned a 0.4 rating.

Charmed and Supergirl faced stiff competition last night, up against NBC’s Sunday Night Football and several popular programs.

Over on NBC, the Sunday Night Football match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots saw 18.3 million viewers tune in, earning a 6.0 demo rating, up six percent from last week’s game.

It was a rough night for FOX, with The Simpsons (2.5 mil/1.0), Bob’s Burgers (2.1 mil/0.9), Family Guy (1.9 mil/0.8), and Rel (1.4 mil/0.5) all dipping.

CBS was able to post a solid night, with God Friended Me (8 mil/1.1) and NCIS: LA (7.4 mil/0.9) both ticking up in the ratings. Madam Secretary (5.6 mil/0.6) dipped slightly to end the night.

America’s Funniest Home Videos (5.7 mil/0.9) started the night off strong for ABC, and it was followed by Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (4.6 mil/0.7) and Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.7). The Alec Baldwin Show started off slow, with just 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.