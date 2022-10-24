Upcoming Two-Face Centric Batman Comic Will Split Artistic Duties Down the Middle

Writer Ram V has created an ambitious theme issue of Detective Comics, which centers on Two-Face and will be drawn by two different artists. That may not sound too unique, but the gimmick is that there will be a reflective symmetry not only between every two sets of consecutive pages, but across the length of the full comic book as well. As an added bonus, the issue will feature art by Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis, two superstar artists whose styles could hardly be more different while still fitting into the mainstream, corporate superhero mold. Given their strengths, one would assume that the "Harvey" pages will be by Reis while the "Two-Face" pages will be by Albuquerque.

Adding another layer to the art, Colleen Doran will provide a variant cover for the issue. Doran, too, is a beloved and hugely skilled artist...and one whose style doesn't really mesh with either Reis's or Albuquerque's, meaning that it's likely to make the book even more beautiful and slightly twisted.

The issue -- Detective Comics #1068 -- is due in stores on January 24, 2023. It is the latest attempt to dig deep into Harvey Dent, a character whose nature demands closer examination and a sense of empathy that many other supervillains don't call for. And it can't hurt that in early 2023, the character is set to play a major role on The CW's Gotham Knights.

You can see the full solicitation text for the issue below.

(Photo: Evan Cagle/DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1068

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by DANI

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 foil variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side…

Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won't want to miss!