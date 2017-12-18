The Updated Multiverse Map of the Arrowverse

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X” didn’t just lead to some major changes for characters on The CW DC TV shows, it also expanded the Multiverse by revealing new worlds that exist outside of the ones the heroes are familiar with.

The concept of the Multiverse is something that fans of The CW’s interconnected series — Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow — have become familiar with. The idea that there are different realities, different Earth’s where different versions of the heroes exist, and, in some cases, live very different lives has become so incorporated into the Arrowverse that not only do the characters cross back and forth between worlds as we saw in “Crisis on Earth-X”, but some of the characters from other Earths have become fixtures on Earth-1 too — specifically Earth-2’s Harrison Wells on The Flash and Earth-2’s Laurel Lance/Black Siren on Arrow.

Earlier this year, in the spirit of the Multiverse map that DC released when Grant Morrison was working on The Multiversity, ComicBook.com put together our first pass at an Arrowverse version of the Multiverse. Now, thanks to the introduction of Earth-X and other adventures, we’ve got some updates and new worlds to add to our map. As previous, we will not be including worlds from the DC Extended Universe (meaning that you won’t find Justice League here,) Powerless‘ Earth-P, or the stand-alone worlds from Gotham, Lucifer, and iZombie. We also won’t be including Black Lightning in our Arrowverse map at this point as the show does not currently connect to the rest of The CW’s DC TV offerings. We will, however, be updating previous Earths’ we’ve covered with any new information or updates. After all, a lot has happened in a year, including National City allegedly getting their own Big Belly Burger.

Without further ado, here is the updated map of the Arrowverse Multiverse.

Earth-1

The default Earth for The CW, Earth-1 is the home of The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. This Earth, which is roughly analogous to our real world, is also the home of CW Seed’s Vixen and, thanks to in-continuity appearances of John Constantine on both Arrow in previous seasons and Legends this season, may also contain the now-defunct Constantine. New this year to our list of information about Earth-1 is that Earth-2’s Laurel Lance/Black Siren has made Earth-1 her home while another CW Seed series, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, sees Earth-1’s Ray Terrill go to Earth-X to fight Nazis.

Earth-2

There’s not a lot of new information about Earth-2 since our last look at this version of the world. Earth-2 is still the best-known alternative world for fans of The Flash as it’s where Harry Wells hails from. It’s also the first Multiverse world that Team Flash has travelled to while trying to deal with the evil Zoom in Season Two. Jesse Quick is now the speedster hero of Earth-2, a situation that led Harry to return to Earth-1. It’s also the home of Laurel Lance/Black Siren, though from the looks of things on Arrow, she has no intention of ever going back.

Earth-3

Home of Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), there aren’t really a whole lot of updates on this world. Jesse Quick briefly went to Earth-3 to fill in for Jay while he took Wally’s place in the Speed Force prison, though we can assume Jay is back protecting his reality after he returned from the Speed Force to help Barry defeat Savitar last season. Without any new updates, we’re going to assume that all is well on Earth-3, even if he is still having to deal with the Earth-3 version of The Prankster.

Earth-12

This season on The Flash, fans were introduced to a handful of new Earths by way of The Council of Wells. In an attempt to figure out who DeVoe is, Cisco and Harry reached out to various versions of Harrison Wells across the multiverse to create their own think tank in the episode “When Harry Met Harry….” Hailing from Earth-12, Harrison Wolfgang Wells was one of the Wells’ to be recruited. Harrison Wolfgang Wells is incredibly smart with four PhDs, and he has even written a book, but had a little bit of difficulty initially working together with the rest of the Council due to his extreme apathy.

Earth-13

Consider this the Lord of The Rings or Harry Potter corner of the multiverse. The existence of Earth-13 was revealed when Wells the Grey, a wizard-like version of Harrison Wells, showed up for the Council of Wells but was quickly disconnected by Harry. Not much is known about Earth-13 except for it might be home to magic, considering Wells the Grey reminds us a lot of Gandalf the Grey. We have to wonder, though: are metahumans magic there?

Earth-17

Earth-17 was mentioned during The Flash‘s third season when Harry sent out a cryptogram into the Multiverse that Harrison Wells of Earth-17 cracked. Based on the appearance of Harrison Wells-17, the world has a steampunk theme, and everyone speaks very formally and has a deeply pronounced English accent.

Earth-19

Earth-19 is the home of two notable characters from The Flash. Cisco’s girlfriend Gypsy (Jessica Comacho) is a Collector hailing from Earth-19 and the late H.R. Wells was from that world too. Earth-19 was nearly destroyed by invading hostile forces from an unknown Earth, and, after managing to survive, Earth-19 outlawed inter-dimensional travel for their Earth in an attempt to prevent such a disaster from ever happening again. Now that we’ve seen how vicious Earth-X is, we can’t help but wonder if it was Earth-X that tried to destroy Earth-19.

Earth-22

You can consider this one the Mad Max: Fury Road Earth. Home to Wells 2.0, a cyborg version of Harrison Wells that joined the Council of Wells, Earth-22 is an apocalyptic world with such harsh living conditions that humans have become one with machines in order to survive. Cannibalism is a survival technique on this Earth, and, according to Wells 2.0, those Earth-22 inhabitants who live under the rule of Krug the Face Crusher are not allowed to apologize. Weird information about this Earth? Wells 2.0 apparently ate Earth-22’s version of Cisco.

Earth-38

Home of Supergirl, this Earth has had superheroes for at least a decade and aliens openly live in this world — even if not everyone is happy they are there. After defeating the Daxamite invasion at the end of Supergirl‘s second season, Earth-38 now is dealing with the threat of the Worldkiller, Reign. Supergirl didn’t fare too well in her first fight with Reign, but hopefully the Legion of Super-Heroes, who made their first appearance after being found in a spaceship in the National City waterfront, will be able to help out.

Earth-47

Home to another of the members of the Council of Wells, H. Lothario Wells, not much is known about Earth-47. The only notable information we have about this corner of the Multiverse is that H. Lothario Wells is the least serious version of Wells we’ve seen thus far. He has a Hugh Hefner-type appearance, though how much of that is just the character’s personality or his world’s culture remains to be seen.

Earth-48

An Earth mentioned but not seen, Earth-48 is apparently the home of the unidentified hunter-killer mentioned by Gypsy’s father, Breacher (Danny Trejo). Breacher reveals that he fought and killed a hunter-killer from this earth, taking his blade after doing so. In comics, the hunter-killers are known as Forerunner, genetically engineered humanoid creatures created as personal warriors by the Monitors.

Earth-X

The 53rd Earth. Earth-X is so horrible that, according to Harry Wells, it doesn’t even have a designation on the map of the Multiverse. It’s so horrific that no one would ever willingly travel there, and as we see in “Crisis on Earth-X”, there’s a very good reason for that. Earth-X’s history follows along with Earth-1’s right up until World War II. At that point the paths diverged with the Nazis winning World War II and nuking major world cities. The Nazi control spread, prompting the surrender of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the complete destruction of the Soviet Union. With the help and prompting of Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash, Earth-X’s leader, Oliver Queen/Dark Arrow, and Overgirl invaded Earth-1 to not only conquer it, but also steal Supergirl’s heart as Overgirl needed a heart transplant.

While the Earth-1 heroes and Supergirl were able to defeat Dark Arrow and Overgirl and other Earth-X enforcers, the current state of Earth-X is unclear — though one thing is for certain: there are heroes on Earth-X. It’s the home of the Freedom Fighters.