The Flash Web3 Experience Trailer

The Flash raced into theaters on June 16th, reshaping the DC Multiverse​ with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller​) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl​ (Sasha Calle​), and the iconic Batman​ (Michael Keaton​), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.