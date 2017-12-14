Warner Bros. Announces Huge DC Entertainment Event In Washington, D.C.

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are poised to bring a major event to the nation’s capital.

The two entertainment juggernauts announced “DC in D.C.” on Thursday, calling it, “a pop culture event open to the public in Washington, D.C. during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend that brings together the worlds of entertainment and public service to illuminate the story of America and discuss topical current issues through the lens of comics and Super Heroes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The details of the announcement include the dates of Friday, January 12 and Friday, January 13, 2018, taking place in the Newseum, where the day “will culminate with the private, invitation-only world premiere of the upcoming DC series Black Lightning.” The series will be the mark the first lead by an African-American DC Super Hero, and its premiere will be followed by a party to follow at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.”

Early in the day, fans can participate in public panel discussions which will include casts and producers of Black Lightning and other CW shows: Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Gotham, Supergirl and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

On Friday night, the event will screen the Batman: Gotham by Gaslight animated movie at 6:30 pm. Saturday, events will kick off at 10:00 am as The Art of the Matter: From Sketch to Screen takes the stage, followed by The Many Shades of Heroism: DC Heroes Through the African-American Lens at 11:00 am, a Wonder Woman panel with several of the CW series’ actresses at 12:00 pm, a Pride of DC: The Art of LGBTQ panel at 2:00 pm, The Aftermath: Battle & Trauma in Comics at 3:00 pm, and a Black Lightning Sneak Peak Screening at 6:30 pm.

Black Lightning will premiere January 16, 2018 on the CW.