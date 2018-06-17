Warner Bros. Promotes ‘Justice League’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ Casting Director

Even the harshest critics of Warner Bros.’ DC Extened Universe films generally concede that the casting is spot-on — so it may be no surprise that the studio has promoted Kristy Carlson, the casting director for both Wonder Woman and Justice League, to head up casting.

Carlson, who started at Warner Bros. in 1999, will replace Lora Kennedy, who vacated the position earlier this week. She will report to production president Courtenay Valenti, who took over that position after Toby Emmerich left in May of last year.

“Kristy is a great casting executive with impeccable taste and an innate talent for placing actors in their best roles, including a number of our recent tentpole releases,” said Valenti. “As the head of our casting team, she’ll help us further the Studio’s legacy of showcasing new and established talent in films of all genres across the industry’s broadest release slate. We’ll also look to Kristy to continue to do the great work of her colleague and predecessor, Lora Kennedy, who built our casting operation into one of the most successful and respected in the business.”

It has been an eventful week for Warner Bros., with shakeups that include veteran executive (and former DC Entertainment chief) Diane Nelson leaving the company and a number of more subtle moves, some of which have been reflected by website updates.

Warner Bros. describes Carlson’s job as being “responsible for working with Warner Bros. Pictures Group creative teams and filmmakers to cast key roles in the Studio’s films.”

Carlson has been Warner Bros. Pictures’ SVP of Feature Casting since 2010. Besides Wonder Woman and Justice League, she worked on Watchmen, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, and Happy Feet, among other notable releases. She has also assisted on (but not directly been responsible for) casting on the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, Sherlock Holmes, The Man From UNCLE, and DC Universe films which don’t have her name on them (among many others).

