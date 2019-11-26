Warner Bros Reportedly Looking To Have JJ Abrams Take Over Superman Or Green Lantern

Warner Bros. has had mixed success in adapting its iconic DC Comics characters for the big screen, but they have been on a run lately, turning out successful films like Aquaman, Shazam, and most recently Joker. Next up is Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984, but they have their sights on the future as well, and part of that future are Superman and Green Lantern, two beloved properties that have been on ice for a bit. Superman hasn’t had a solo film since 2013’s Man of Steel, while Green Lantern hasn’t had a film since 2011. According to a new report from Variety though, both characters and their films have been or will be shopped to J.J. Abrams.

The report says that there have been discussions with J.J. Abrams on Superman, as his company Bad Robot recently inked a first-look deal with the studio. Abrams’ name came up later in the report as well regarding the Green Lantern movie, which is currently in the scriptwriting phase courtesy of writer Geoff Johns.

The report states that the script should be done by the end of the year, and could be presented to Abrams and Bad Robot for production consideration.

Now, both films are still early in development, and while Superman’s the bigger character, that project might be further out. The report states that it won’t likely hit theaters until 2023 since it doesn’t even have a script in process and there’s no director yet. It’s also unclear whether Henry Cavill would be involved in the project as Superman or if they would recast the part like Matt Reeves did for his upcoming Batman movie.

As for Green Lantern Corps, the film has been described as DC’s Lethal Weapon, a buddy space cop movie that would feature Hal Jordan and John Stewart as the leads, but would also work in the general idea of the Corps and the other Lanterns. Being that Johns is involved in the script, odds are it will at least plant the seeds for the emotional spectrum, an idea that Johns grew and expanded on quite a bit in the Green Lantern comics, which led to several different Corps.

Now, that’s a lot to establish early, as there’s Corps for Avarice, Love, Rage, and more, but we could at least see the introduction of the Fear Corps, which is led by Jordan’s mentor and later adversary Sinestro by film’s end. Hopefully, it won’t be like the last time which resulted in an end credits scene teasing it with no hope of payoff since a sequel never happened.

