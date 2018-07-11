Warner Brothers Comic Con Bags and Pins Revealed

Warner Bros. and its DC Entertainment brand are gearing up to make a splash (pun) at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, and now we have a first look at the promotional items that the studio will be debuted at the convention!

Read below for the full lineup of Warner Bros. SDCC 2018 bag and pin merchandise, in our gallery of promotional images!

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Universe & DC Comics

Arrow

The Flash

Legends of Tomorrow

Supergirl

Black Lightning

Krypton

Other DC Entertainment Bags

Pins

Official Press Release

BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. and Comic-Con

have teamed up once again, with the Studio to provide the official bags of SDCC for the ninth year in a row. For 2018, Warner Bros. brings fans 18 different bag designs featuring fan-favorite returning series plus the highly anticipated upcoming Castle Rock and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as four feature films and two bags dedicated to DC Entertainment. And for the second year in a row, each bag will come with a unique collector’s pin, with 12 DC character designs for 2018.

Fans donning their cool carriers at the convention center can also make their way to the Warner Bros. booth on the convention floor (#4545), which boasts interactive elements perfect for photo-ops, including the wings of the fallen angel Lucifer as a nod of appreciation to the show’s passionate fans (#LuciferSaved); the mouth of aMegalodon shark to stand inside; a life-sized rabbit inspired by San Diego’s historic Rabbitville district; and LEGO

gaming kiosks for everyone’s inner child.

Fans can grab their bags when checking in at the show. The have-to-have-it hold-all is the perfect size for all their Con swag.

The SDCC bags, produced for the studio by I.D. Me Promotions, will feature the following series and movies:

Warner Bros. Television series Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Krypton, Supergirl, Supernatural, and the highly anticipated upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix and Castle Rock for Hulu

Warner Bros. Animation’s DC Super Hero Girls and Young Justice: Outsiders, along with Warner Bros. Animation/Blue Ribbon Content’s Constantine: City of Demons

Upcoming feature films include Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Meg and Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

Additionally, DC Entertainment will be featured on two bags, with one bag celebrating 80 years of Superman in DC’s comic pages and another devoted to the upcoming DC UNIVERSE digital service.

The exclusive collector’s pins are manufactured by FanSets for the second year in a row, and they will feature both DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains.

This year’s pins from both film and television include Arrow, Aquaman, Batman, Black Lightning, Catwoman, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Joker, Martian Manhunter, Nightwing, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Fans can get a larger-than life experience at the Warner Bros. booth (#4545), which provides a fun, immersive environment inspired by celebrated series, upcoming films and more. Warner Bros. autograph signings will also take place in the booth.

Lucifer fans will have a heavenly — and devilish — time with life-sized, photo-friendly wings flown in from the City of Angels as a divine treat for the devoted fans who helped keep Lucifer alive. #LuciferSaved

It’s game time, as parents and kids alike can enjoy LEGO gaming kiosks.

gaming kiosks. Brave fans can step inside the virtual mouth of the ferocious megalodon ahead of the premiere of The Meg, the upcoming action-horror film featuring the 75-foot-long prehistoric shark that’s been missing for 2.5 million years.

Fans having a good hare day can snap a picture with Warner Bros. Television’s “Hop, Hop, and Away!” rabbit statue, which is part of the Rabbitville public art installation which combines the history of San Diego’s Rabbitville district (now the Gaslamp Quarter) with some of the most recognizable heroes from the DC Universe.

Con-goers who hope to participate in autograph signings must visit Comic-Con.org/CCI to submit their interest via the Exclusive Signings Portal. WBTVG follows Comic-Con’s ticket drawing/wristband distribution procedure.

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 takes place in San Diego from July 10 – 15th.