Warner Bros. Theme Park Reveals Batman’s Gotham City

Warner Bros. has just given fans their first look at their theme park’s version of Gotham City.

Batman’s home turf will be just one part of the upcoming Warner Bros. indoor theme park, which will allow fans to walk the streets of Gotham alongside notable Batman rogues like The Riddler, Scarecrow, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and of course, The Joker. You’ll also be to check out Batman-focused interactive experiences, rides, and restaurants.

Mark Gsellman, Park General Manager, stated: “Home to fan-favorite DC Super Heroes, we’re very excited for our guests to experience the immersive environment of Gotham City, where Batman will emerge from the shadows to help fight crime and stop the city’s Super-Villains. From heart-pounding flight simulators to authentic landmarks, this land is sure to leave a lasting impression on guests of all ages.”

One of those custom experiences will include flying the Batwing in Batman: Knight Flight, described as “a highly exhilarating dark ride, providing drops, climbs, spins, and rolls.” Fans will step through a secret panel at Wayne Tech headquarters where they will become test pilots for the newest prototype of the impressive flying machine. The Batwing will launch out of the Batcave and soar over the city.

You’ll also have the chance to walk along Gotham’s shipping yards, which houses the Scarecrow Scare Raid. Scare Raid is another flight experience that ” blends wild interactive adventures with dizzying maneuvers from Scarecrow’s latest psychological experiments. This diabolical interactive experience features dramatic aerobatics and whirlwind barrel rolls, which are sure to leave an unforgettable impression.”

You’ll also find attractions like The Riddler Revolution, which is described as “a rocking, spinning rollercoaster designed by The Riddler himself.” You can also visit The Joker’s Funhouse, “a villainous twist on the classic carnival walkthrough experience” that will feature a “series of physical and mental challenges conjured up by Batman’s biggest foe, including a hall of mirrors, a shrinking corridor, a labyrinth, a hallucination hallway and moving carpets.”

Other games can be found at the Rogues Gallery Games section, which includes experiences like the Hi-Striker, Whac-A-Bat, Get-Away Car, Toxic Blast, and Bazooka Blast. If you’re hungry you can then stop by Gotham City’s Finest, where all the Gotham officers go. Of course, if hanging with villains is more your speed, you can head to the Hall of Doom, which is hidden in an abandoned subway station. You can also find Mr. Freeze’s Ice Scream Truck if sweets are more your fancy.

You can check out what Gotham City will look like in the image above.

Warner Bros. Theme Park will debut in Abu Dhabi later this year.