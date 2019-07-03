Watch Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Deathstroke Gush Over Ryan Reynolds in New GEGGHEAD Sketch

GEGGHEAD’s version of Deathstroke can’t seem the stop gushing over Ryan Reynolds! The DC character is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. in the video sketch series, F*@# Deadpool, which sees Deathstroke confiding in his therapist, who happens to be Marvel’s Deadpool (voiced by Justin Rupple). In a previous therapy session, Deathstroke couldn’t stop applauding Reynolds’ performance in Green Lantern, and now he’s back at it with even more high praise.

“Listen, everything this man has been in is fantastic,” Deathstroke boasts. “Have you seen The Nines? Have you seen the RANGE of an actor who’s not just handsome, who’s not just actually tall, who’s not just kindly Canadian, but has the amount of range to play nine different characters in the same movie, and that’s not even to speak of his work on Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place.”

Wow! Deathstroke is quite the stan!

ComicBook.com talked to Jon Lee Brody, one of the founders of GEGGEHEAD, about the video, asking if Deathstroke knows it’s Deadpool listening to his troubles in the dark.

“He may or may not be aware of who his therapist is,” Brody teased. Intriguing!

For fun, we also asked what Brody’s favorite Reynolds films is, other than Deadpool.

“My favorite Ryan Reynolds movie and possibly his most underrated has to be Just Friends. It’s often forgotten about but once people see it they’re wondering how they missed it,” he answered. “I like Blade Trinity, too, because they gave Ryan such ridiculous dialogue at times but he still made it work.”

Brody also shared that “new content is coming soon to the channel,” and that “some fun news is coming soon, too,” which he hopes to share soon.

There’s currently a playlist for F*@# Deadpool on YouTube, which you can watch here.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.