Watch SNL’s White Male Rage Song About Joker

Last night was the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2020 and it featured third-time host and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star, Adam Driver, as well as musical guest Halsey. Since we’re currently in the midst of awards season, it’s no surprise the show gave us some jokes about the year’s biggest movies. During Weekend Update, cast member Melissa Villaseñor came onscreen to sing songs about a few Oscar-nominated films, including Joker. The Todd Phillips-directed movie is up for 11 Oscars, and Villaseñor hilariously summed it up using three words: white male rage. In fact, there are actually a few nominated features that can be described that way. You can watch the clip in the video below or click here.

“Joaquin Phoenix, skinny skinny,” Villaseñor sang. “Laughs a lot, but still so scary / Dances on steps, goes stompy stompy / Puts a pillow over crazy mommy / But the thing that this movie is really about is / White male rage / White male rage / White male rage.”

Villaseñor went on to sing about The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Toy Story 4, and Little Women (which is included because “white male rage” caused Greta Gerwig to be snubbed for Best Director).

Joker is nominated this year for Best Picture, Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Original Music Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Best Adapted Screenplay (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver), Best Cinematography (Lawrence Sher), Best Sound Mixing (Dean A. Zupancic), Best Costume Design (Mark Bridges), Best Sound Editing (Albert Robert Murray), Best Film Editing (Jeff Groth), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Nicki Ledermann).

Despite being the most nominated film this year, Joker is the lowest rated Best Picture nominee on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s settled at 69%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score is a bit higher, earning 88%. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.