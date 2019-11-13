Watchmen Showrunner David Lindelof Has Hilarious Explanation for Show’s Mysterious New Vigilante

HBO’s Watchmen is officially four episodes in and has shown a mixture of brand new characters as well as some classic characters from the original comic. The show takes place 30 years after the book which means there are plenty of new vigilantes running around, despite the fact that the practice has been outlawed. During the show’s latest episode, Angela Abar (Regina King), encountered a new vigilante, who people are now referring to as “Lube Man.” The character doused himself in oil in order to slide into a sewer, and people online are loving his gimmick. In fact, showrunner David Lindelof took to Instagram with his hilarious reasoning for introducing the character.



“All I ever wanted in life was for this to happen when people do a google search for ‘Lube Man,’” Lindelof joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people asked about the character in the comments and Lindelof gave some coy replies.

“Was this practical or CGI? Cause that stunt person needs an Emmy,” @djbenhameen asked.

“A Lube Man never slips and tells,” Lindelof replied.

Many people online had some great reactions to “Lube Man,” but this tweet was probably the best:

Now yall know this is gonna be da new gif for sliding in the DMs#WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/o2XQrtG1qN — GLOWsephine Baker (@SnobbyGyrl) November 11, 2019

Watchmen‘s debut last month was a success, earning a “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com.

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO.