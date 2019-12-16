Watchmen Finale Earns Highest Ratings of Season

As the powers that be continue mulling over a decision to renew Watchmen, they might take comfort in the fact the season finale was the most-watched episode of the season. Throughout the various platforms HBO uses for its live-broadcast, “See How They Fly” ended up tallying 1.6 million viewers, a full 100,000 more than the series premiere. Factoring in a +7 number, each episode has averaged about seven million viewers per episode in the week following release. No series on the premium network has had a more watched debut season since Big Little Lies (2017).

It has yet to be revealed if HBO plans on renewing the show for the second season, with Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof previously suggesting the story would have to be right if he planned on returning for another outing. “If the idea is right, and if there is a compelling reason to do it, then I’d consider it,” the writer said. “I haven’t had that idea yet. The other thing about Watchmen is that it doesn’t belong to me. Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons and John Higgins created this thing. I had the opportunity to be its steward for a couple of years. There is going to be more Watchmen, independently of whether I do it. It should be done by someone who really deeply cares about it and has a reason to.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a separate interview, Lindelof admitted he wouldn’t be opposed to someone else taking the reins for a subsequent season.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

The full season of Watchmen is now streaming on HBO’s on-demand offerings such as HBO Now and the HBO channel on Amazon Prime.

What’d you think of the Watchmen finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!