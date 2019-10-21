Watchmen: First Reactions to HBO’s Series Premiere

After a long wait, months of speculation, and weeks of critical analysis, fans are finally able to watch the series premiere of Watchmen and judge the comic book series for themselves. How does it hold up to the comic book? Does it respect the source material? Is it worth watching? And does it justify its existence? Well, the jury might still be out for many of these questions, the first episode does establish that it’s taking a very different direction from what fans might have expected. And now they’re speaking out about it.

The first episode of Watchmen just aired on HBO TV, and of course fans have a lot to say. Whether it’s the mysterious plot about the man who might be Ozymandias, the hateful legacy of Rorschach, the brutal portrayal of the Tulsa race riots, or even the new characters that take center stage, there is a lot to process.

And it wouldn’t be Watchmen if it didn’t give people a lot of topics to discuss, so the show is trying to make up for lost time from when the original comic series ended nearly four decades ago.

But the show is here now, and the discourse has begun. Here is what people are saying about the series premiere of Watchmen on HBO.

Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times

i think i am fully dialed in to this show. it is playing with a LOT of ideas and i’m very excited to see where it goes — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 21, 2019

Karama Horne of The Blerd Gurl

For those of you out there saying that this is not Alan Moore’s Watchmen, you are correct. The creators have stated was never meant to be. #WatchmenHBO #SisterNight (I also don’t care). pic.twitter.com/jLga1RIfvh — theblerdgurl™️ is Sister Night’s Tailor (@theblerdgurl) October 21, 2019

Saladin Ahmed

WATCHMEN is…way better than I expected? I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop?



I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tulsa 1921 on screen in any genre… — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 21, 2019

Matt Goldberg of Collider

I know Lindelof said to withhold judgment on #Watchmen until the end of the season, but that first episode was absolutely incredible. — Matt Ghoulberg (@MattGoldberg) October 21, 2019

Scott Wampler of Birth.Movies.Death

WATCHMEN doles out information and reveals at a very calculated pace. My advice? If you enjoyed that premiere, trust the show. — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) October 21, 2019

Rob Liefeld

Brendan Hodges of Metaplex