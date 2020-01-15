HBO Exec Claims Watchmen Season 2 Is Entirely Up to Damon Lindelof

Last year’s Watchmen proved to be a surprising success for HBO, leading audiences to wonder if we could potentially get a second season, with HBO exec Casey Bloys claiming that they’re open to the possibility, but the series’ fate is entirely up to creator Damon Lindelof. As opposed to some of the creators’ former series, which ran for multiple seasons, Lindelof has previously teased that he hadn’t considered offering audiences more than the single season, which would make a follow-up storyline seem unlikely. However, based on the reception of the series and excitement surrounding the narrative, we wouldn’t rule it out entirely.

“Where we left it with Damon was he’s thinking about what he wants to do and I’m taking his lead on that,” Bloys shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “If he has an idea that he’s excited about, then I’m excited; if he wants to do something else, then that’s what I want to do.”

While a continuation of the narrative might not be happening anytime soon, Bloys noted that the series could take an anthology route if Lindelof wanted to conjure an all-new limited storyline.

“The one thing Damon has been clear about is he doesn’t see a continuation of this story,” Bloys admitted of whether Watchmen would be submitted to the Emmys as a Limited Series. “He has to think about it more and we have to think about, as it relates to Emmys, what the right category is so that we’re not misrepresenting where we want it to be or where it should be. A lot of that will depend on Damon’s plans for the future and what he’s thinking about.”

Lindelof, however, sounds excited at the idea of finding the appropriate writer with a compelling story to tell reinventing the series’ mythology as they saw fit.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained last October. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the f-ck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

Ultimately, the show’s future rests with Lindelof.

“One of the nice things we learned is Damon has created this giant world,” Bloys admitted. “But the answer is I don’t know. A lot of that will depend on what Damon wants to do.”

