HBO Releases New ‘Watchmen’ Teasers

A new look at HBO’s Watchmen has officially arrived.

The network recently shared new snippets of footage for their highly-anticipated television adaptation, which have made their way onto the series’ official Instagram account. The first snippet gives the first look at Regina King’s character, as she looks at something in the distance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram @iamreginaking A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

The second clip shows Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) sitting at a table, as a birthday cake is in front of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

And the third clip shows a figure sporting a hooded costume, as they walk across a parking garage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Feb 24, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

Watchmen will serve as a love letter to the iconic DC Comics graphic novel of the same name, while forging its own narrative territory. The cast also includes Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk and Hong Chau.

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” executive producer Damon Lindelof wrote in a social media post when the series was in its early stages. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted.”

“They will, however, be remixed.” Lindelof continued. “Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica.”

What do you think of the newest look at the Watchmen TV series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!