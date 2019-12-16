Watchmen Season 2 Could Happen — But Maybe Not With Damon Lindelof

The first season of HBO’s Watchmen came to an explosive conclusion Sunday evening. Coming to a screeching halt, the biggest question of everyone’s mind remains, “Will Watchmen get a second season?” And according to series helmer Damon Lindelof, it’s still unclear at this point. In a recent interview with EW, Lindelof revealed most people involved in the production of the first season have already moved on to other projects — except that’s not stopping him if HBO wants another outing.

“Contractually speaking, I don’t think it’s come up yet,” Lindelof tells the magazine about the actors being under contract. “I don’t know what the rules of the hold are. [Regina King] is directing a movie right now and I think we’ll [sic] be doing so for the foreseeable future. If any of the actors wanted to do another TV show or movie, I think that they would be free to do so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He adds, “We’re now basically in a realm where Jean Smart can do Legion and Watchman [sic] simultaneously if you can figure out the scheduling. It’s not like the days of Lost where it’s, ‘Sorry Matthew Fox, you’re on lockdown for six years.’ As for the writers … they’ve gone on to other things. I guess I have it in the back of my mind where if I called them up and they were available and I could be like, ‘Hey, we’re putting the gang back together for another heist, and they would be able to do it.’ But maybe I’m naive about that.”

It should be noted EW is reporting their sources suggest the show’s leading actors have ongoing contracts should the show be extended.

Earlier this year, Lindeolf admitted he wouldn’t mind seeing someone else come in and lead the writer’s room for the show’s sophomore outing. “[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained in October. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

Watchmen is now streaming on HBO Go.

Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Image