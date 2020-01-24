Wayne Brady Comes to Black Lightning in Book of Markovia Chapter 4 Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” and “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four,” the February 3 and February 10 episodes of Black Lightning. The storyline sees a war in Markovia looming over Freeland, while the ASA chases down the Pierce family, who have turned on them. All the while, Lynn’s addiction to Green Light has come to the attention of her daughter and husband. The storyline also sees Jefferson dealing with the fallout from “Crisis on Infinite Earths. After all, it was not that long ago that there were very few metahumans in his world. Now, he lives on a planet where Superman and The Flash exist.

This week’s episode saw Jefferson excitedly explaining to Gambi that “Superman is real.” That was fun, but there will be more than just fun coming out of Crisis.

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join forces with the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue battling her demons. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Bille Woodruff directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone & Lynelle White.

“The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WAYNE BRADY (“WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?”) GUEST STARS IN THE EPISODE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of All American.