Wentworth Miller Shooting Final Captain Cold Episodes for ‘The Flash’ and ‘Legends’

Leonard Snart, AKA Captain Cold, has been a fan-favorite character in the Arrowverse for years now, but it looks as though his time on The CW has come to an end.

Wentworth Miller, who has played the character on both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, took to Instagram over the weekend to bid his fans goodbye.

“Currently shooting some of my final episodes as ‘Captain Cold/Leonard Snart on the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash,” Miller wrote on his personal Instagram account this weekend. “Grateful – now and in advance – to a pair of talented casts and hardworking crews… Thank you…”

The actor has appeared in more than 30 episodes of CW’s Arrowverse, dating all the way back to the first season of The Flash. Most of the time, Snart worked alongside Heat Wave, played by Miller’s Prison Break co-star Dominic Purcell.

Miller ended his note by telling fans how much fun he had playing the character, and how grateful he is to have had the opportunity.

“I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character,” Miller explained. “It’s been an opportunity, and education, and a f-cking blast…”

As a final farewell, Miller ended his note by saying, “With love and respect. – W.M.”

The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow air new episodes back-to-back on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.