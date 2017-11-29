What is Winn Schott’s Role With the Freedom Fighters in “Crisis on Earth-X?”

Winn Schott, best known as Kara’s best friend and Guardian’s “man in the van” on Supergirl, made his appearance in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover tonight, and his role was…surprising.

Schott was introduced to our heroes by The Ray and Citizen Cold, who work under Schott, who is the head of an underground resistance working against the Reich on Earth-X.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the death of Earth-X’s Guardian in the first part of the crossover, the odds seem good that he was working with the Freedom Fighters, and the addition of Winn, along with some other revelations in the second half of “Crisis on Earth-X,” raise questions about just what Freedom Fighters: The Ray will look like when it hits CW Seed in 2018.

In “Crisis on Earth-X,” Winn is the gung-ho soldier, tired of fighting Nazis and willing to kill some innocents if that is what it takes to defeat the Reich, a dramatic change from his standard personality as one of the nicest guys in the Arrowverse, but an understandable shift given the nature of Earth-X. It seems likely he would appear in Freedom Fighters: The Ray, though, since he seems to be The Ray’s direct supervisor.

“Crisis on Earth-X” began last night at 8 p.m. ET/PT and runs for two hours beginning at 8 yesterday and today. Unless you have an easy way of getting caught up on your DVR, hang around and first thing in the morning you can buy digital copies on iTunes, Vudu, and other digital streaming services — or watch it for free with ads on The CW‘s website or app.

The CW’s DC superhero series will return with their midseason finales next week, beginning with Supergirl at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continuing with The Flash (Tuesday at 8), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Tuesday at 9) and Arrow (Thursday at 9).