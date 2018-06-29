What New Earths Will The CW Introduce Next Season?

One of the fun things about The CW‘s Arrowverse is how it expands each season — and we don’t just mean with new characters. Each season also expands upon the Multiverse by revealing new worlds that exist outside of the familiar homes of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.

This past year, we were introduced to a handful of new worlds. Earth-X is the one most fans think of because of its role in the annual crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X”, but other Earth’s were revealed as well. On The Flash, Breacher (Danny Trejo) revealed Earth-48 — presumably the home of the hunter-killers known as Forerunner while the creation of the “Council of Harrisons” revealed Earth-24, Earth-25, and Earth-27.

This brings the specific known Earths in the Arrowverse Multiverse to 19, but as Harry (Tom Cavanagh) explained in “Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2” we know there are 53 total Earths. With so many unexplored worlds remaining. We can’t help but wonder what new Earths might be introduced to the Arrowverse in the upcoming 2018-2019 season so, using DC’s interactive map of the multiverse as our guide, we’ve come up with seven different Earth’s we wouldn’t mind bringing into the Arrowverse. While some of our choices would simply make for cool side references, there are a few we wouldn’t mind actually getting to visit in some capacity — or have some of their heroes visit Earth-1.

Want to know what alternative worlds we’re hoping for? Read on for our choices and be sure to let us know your thoughts and choices for different Earths you’d like to see in the comment section. Ready to visit some other worlds with us? Here we go!

Earth-4

Earth-4 is an interesting one. Costumed, non-powered heroes once reigned supreme but when Captain Allen Adam was given “quantum senses” due to close contact with an unstable element, he became Captain Atom. He untied with the non-powered heroes to create a peacekeeping group called Pax Americana to keep their world safe.

With the Arrowvere largely made up of a hodgepodge of super powered and ordinary heroes, it might be interesting for Earth-4 to get a mention or, maybe, even have Cisco make friends with one of their heroes now that he and Gypsy are no longer together.

Earth-11

In DC Comics, Earth-11 is the gender bent Earth. That means that their world is just like ours except the genders have all been swapped. Wonder Woman is Wonder Man there. Aquawoman rules their seas. Superwoman is the Woman of Steel.

This is also a world where Batwoman is the Dark Knight of Gotham and that’s why we wouldn’t mind seeing Earth-11 officially join the Arrowverse. Since we already know that Batwoman is coming by way of the crossover this upcoming season, it’s not impossible that she’ll be from Earth-11. It would be an interesting way to bring her in as well as it would allow her to be an epic hero in her own right and still keep a window open for Batman to exist on Earth-1 as well. Not that he needs to: Kate Kane is an impressive hero so if we don’t get an Earth-11 Batwoman, we’re okay with that, too.

Earth-9

A world where super-powered heroes truly reign supreme? That’s Earth-9. Nearly everything about Earth-9 revolves around its heroes and villains and here, the Atom is the world’s main hero.

While Legends of Tomorrow tends to send its heroes bouncing around time, we think it might be cool to see them interact with some of the other worlds, too. Having Earth-1’s Atom (Brandon Routh) meet his supreme version from Earth-9 would be kind of cool and with the show’s fourth season set to take on creatures and threats from all sorts of dimensions maybe it’s not too much of a stretch to think that introducing another Earth isn’t impossible.

Earth-20

Sure, Earth-2 had a cool retro vintage vibe to it, but we think it would be truly cool to pay a visit to Earth-20 and its classic heroes.

Set in the aftermath of a terrible World War, the heroes of this Earth — including Doc Fate, Mighty Atom, Green Lantern Abin Sur and Lady Blackhawk — come together as the Society of Super-Heroes to protect the world as it rebuilds and moves on from its difficult past. With science being so important on Earth-20, maybe we’ll meet this Earth by way of their version of Harrison Wells. With Harry heading back to Earth-2 in The Flash‘s season finale, there may be an opening on Team Flash.

Earth-18

A Wild West-esque Earth thanks to the efforts of the Time Trapper, Earth-18 sounds like it would be a fun addition to the Arrowverse.

With the Legends having dealt with the temporal demon Mallus last season and unwittingly unlocked all kinds of bad things in the process, Earth-18 is another area of the multiverse that we think might make for a great adventure for the heroes on the Waverider — especially if it means we might get to see the team in western gear again.

Earth-21

On Earth-21, President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. As a result this world is scientifically advanced and focused on progress and exploration. After dealing with Earth-X last season it might be nice to see the heroes interact with a much more positive world even in a limited capacity and given their divergent history during the Cold War, maybe this is an Earth that Supergirl can come into contact with. After all, the show is exploring a Red Son-esque story in its upcoming fourth season.

Earth-23

The last Earth on our list for inclusion in the Arrowverse is Earth-23.

While many of the Earth-23 heroes exist on Earth-1, this world’s versions are a bit different. This world is the home of President Calvin Ellis, a powerful black man who also happens to be Kalel, sent to Earth-23 by his parents from the dying planet of Krypton. While he may be the president, he really keeps the peace as the hero Superman and serves as an inspiration for other young black heroes, such as Vixen and Black Lightning. A world of black superheroes would be like nothing else in the Arrowverse and even just a mention of them would be really cool.

Also? While The CW’s Black Lightning isn’t part of the Arrowverse, if they were ever going to bring that show’s world over, we can’t think of a better Earth for Jefferson Pierce to be from.

The CW’s Arrowvere shows will return this fall.