What Will Fans Call The Arrowverse After ‘Arrow’ Ends?

Last week it was announced that Arrow will come to an end upon the completion of Season 8 which will debut this fall. While the news has been met with quite a few questions and theories by fans of the long-running DC Comics-inspired series there is one question that is less about how Arrow ends and more about what that end means for the Arrowverse — specifically its name.

Arrowverse is the name given to the four interconnected live-action DC shows that air on The CW. Batwoman, should it go to series, will make the fifth show in the Arrowverse while another DC show on the network, Black Lightning, is not part of the same shared universe. With the name Arrowverse stemming from Arrow — it was the first show to launch — the show’s end could lead to a name change of sorts for fans.

But what would fans call the universe they know and love as the Arrowverse? We’ve come up with a list of seven contenders and why we think they could be a good fit for a post-Arrow Arrowverse.

Read on for our list and be sure to weigh in with your choice in the comments below.

Flashverse

Arrow may have been the show to kick things off, but The Flash has had a pretty big impact on the overall story of the shared universe. After all, Flashpoint did mess with things pretty much across the board (save for Supergirl, who is on her own Earth.) Because of the significance of The Flash, changing the name to Flashverse could make for an appropriate choice.

The CW-Verse

With DC Universe coming in hot with their own shows such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl, it might make sense for fans to refer to the former Arrowverse as The CW-Verse. One of the drawbacks, though, is that it’s not particularly specific. It would be easy to assume that other shows are part of at The CW-Verse, even if they aren’t.

DCTV-Verse

Sure, DC Universe has their lineup of shows, we can always call them the Titansverse, right? DCTV-Verse would make sense since the shows of the former Arrowverse are DC shows, but like The CW-Verse it’s almost too broad and could get confusing, particularly when it comes to Black Lightning.

The Crisisverse

One of the big theories as to what will bring Arrow to its end is the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event this fall. If that does end up being the case — and not to mention that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” may make other significant changes to the universe’s landscape, such as bring Supergirl onto Earth-1 — calling the shows that remain the Crisisverse has a particular ring to it that we don’t hate.

Flarrowverse

This one makes the list largely because it’s not new. Fans have been calling the shows the Flarrowverse pretty much since The Flash made its debut on the network. A combination of Arrowverse and Flashverse, it’s a term that accurately describes the landscape in a lot of ways and may be even more accurate than ever after “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

Ex-Arrowverse

We’ve already used the term a few times in this article alone which makes Ex-Arrowverse an accurate and reasonable contender. It’s also a lot easier to type out than “The Universe Formerly Known as The Arrowverse” so that’s something. That said, it doesn’t really feel like quite the right fit. That brings us to our favorite choice…

Arrowverse

That’s right. Our favorite choice for what to call the Arrowverse after Arrow ends is to stick with what we know. Just because Arrow is closing out its run doesn’t mean that the impact of the series will vanish. Even Stephen Amell himself has noted that while the show will be gone, some of the characters could pop up again from time to time. Crossovers are kind of a thing, after all. Also, the Arrowverse has been the name we’ve all turned to for years now. It’s so closely associated with Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow that there’s no need to fix what’s not broken. The Arrowverse will live on.

Alright, now it’s your turn to weigh in. What will you call the Arrowverse after Arrow? Let us know in the comments.