Why Batman Gets Married in ‘The LEGO Movie 2’

When it comes to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, all bets are off and every rule is thrown out the window. Especially when it comes to the Caped Crusader, as Batman finally finds love.

While his marriage to Catwoman fell through last year, Bruce Wayne ended up getting a new companion in the new LEGO Movie.

Warning: Spoilers for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part below.

In the movie, Batman is abducted by General Mayhem of the Sister System, alongside Wyldstyle, Benny, Metal Beard, and Unikitty. But Batman was taken for a specific purpose, as Queen Whatevra Wa’Nabi wants to marry the Dark Knight and unite their two worlds and end the war between them.

The shape-shifting LEGO queen quickly wins Batma’s heart, and the two decide tie the knot — which Emmet and his new ally Rex Dangervest want to stop. Polygon caught up with director Mike Mitchell, finding out why they decided to take this route in the new film.

“Well, one, we thought it was really strange that Batman would fall in love with just a handful of bricks that shapeshift into anything,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know what that says about Batman, but it was also interesting … Batman is convinced he’s the leader of any scenario he’s in. Queen Wa’Nabi is the leader. So they do already have a lot in common. They both live in huge mansions and they both have snooty butlers as their assistants. I guess there’s a lot of common ground between those two and they’re both a little bit lonely. I guess by accident who knew, but it was a match made in heaven.”

This idea makes sense and builds off of the themes established in The LEGO Batman Movie, where Bruce Wayne recognizes his need for a family life after the death of his parents. In that movie, Batman comes to terms with his loneliness and accepts Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon as his surrogate family, as well as his butler Alfred Pennyworth.

The new movie recognizes that development, but like any good sequel or imagined play scenario, it throws those events out the window (very cheekily) in order to tell the necessary story with Batman in The LEGO Movie 2.

Fans can see if Batman finally settles down in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, now playing in theaters.