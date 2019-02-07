Will Arnett Doesn’t Count Ben Affleck’s Appearance As Batman in ‘Justice League’

After a minor detour last summer as a DC Comics supervillain, Will Arnett has returned under the plastic cape and cowl as Batman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

This latest appearance puts Arnett in rarified air as one of the actors who has portrayed the Caped Crusader three separate times, alongside Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. But during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor joked that one of Affleck’s appearances didn’t count.

“Justice League, I mean, I’m not counting that. But, yes, Ben did,” Arnett said, prompting laughs from the talk show host.

Affleck first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before reprising the role for two quick appearances in Suicide Squad. He then showed up in Justice League, which will serve as his final time under the cape and cowl. It’s been revealed that he’s not playing the role anymore, and that a new actor will be cast in writer/director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

“I guess Ben did. So, Ben, Christian Bale, me. The three of us are kind of in the same conversation Oscar-wise,” Arnett added.

The actor is obviously joking, but there’s no doubt that some will see this as a slight against Justice League. The movie continues to be maligned over a year after its release, with many fans demanding Warner Bros. release a version more in line with director Zack Snyder’s vision.

Arnett’s version of the character has been challenged by many villains, but his main conflict has been with himself and his inability to make friends.

“I’m just a loner in the sense that nobody wants to be my friend,” Arnett said at the premiere The LEGO Batman Movie. “We really loved the idea that he’s Bruce Wayne, he’s Batman, he’s a superhero, he’s a billionaire playboy, and yet he’s got no friends. Why?”

Director Chris McKay leaned into that interpretation for his film.

“We wanted to attack Batman’s core problem and make a film about him overcoming the hurt in his heart and maybe letting some people into his life,” said McKay. “It’s something that other Batman movies can’t do because, he’s Batman, but we wanted it to be About a Boy meets Michael Mann, with a lot of jokes.”

Fans can see Arnett’s next appearance as the brick-built Batman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, premiering in theaters this Friday.