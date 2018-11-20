Will The Joker Appear in the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse Crossover?

The latest teaser trailer for “Elseworlds,” the December crossover between Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, seems to feature a cameo appearance by The Joker.

As Barry Allen tells Cisco Ramon that “The Batman’s an urban legend,” a man in a pink outfit is seen leaping over the railing of an Arkham Asylum staircase while a disembodied cackle rings out through the air.

Everything is backlit, and everyone is wearing the same pinkish-red prisoner uniform, but at a bare minimum it seems clear that next week’s episode of Arrow will make a wink-and-a-nod kind of reference to the Clown Prince of Crime.

In the promo, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Barry (Grant Gustin) — in Green Arrow gear as part of the crossover will feature Barry and Oliver (Stephen Amell) — crossing paths with someone who is decidedly not the “urban legend” Batman. Nope. They run into none other than Batwoman (Ruby Rose) herself. Check it out above.

Rose will make her first appearance during the second hour of the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover in the Arrow episode of the event. In that episode, Oliver (Stephen Amell), Barry (Grant Gustin), and Kara (Melissa Benoist) all travel to Gotham City to track down Arkham Asylum doctor John Deegan (Jeremy Davies).

“It’s a strange feeling to put on a suit like this that has been custom made for you knowing that it’s going to transform you into a character that does amazing things,” Rose told EW. “You feel very empowered and it just instantly changes everything you feel in that moment.”

Rose went on to speak about how much it means to her to be playing Batwoman, an openly gay superhero.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” she said. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds”, will begin on with The Flash in a temporary time slot on Sunday, December 9th and continue with Arrow on Monday, December 10th before concluding with Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.