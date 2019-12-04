Wonder Woman 1984 Merchandise Reveals First Look at Cheetah

2020 is poised to be an exciting year for DC Comics fans when it comes to new movies headed to the big screen. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will hit theaters in February and then in the summer, the eagerly-anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman will arrive. And while we’ve gotten looks at the Amazon warrior in various images, art, and more for Wonder Woman 1984, Kristin Wiig’s Barbara Anne Minerva/Cheetah has remained much more a mystery. Now, merchandise from the upcoming film is giving us our first look at the villain.

On the merchandise, which looks to be a coffee mug spotted at CCXP in Brazil, we get a drawing of the character looking a bit fierce while dressed in cheetah-patterned clothing. The character doesn’t appear to be fully transformed into the form that comic book fans are most familiar with, but even with this look, it’s definitely a big shift from the first-look at Wiig’s Barbara Minerva that director Patty Jenkins shared in June 2018.

As we noted, there’s not much information available about Wonder Woman 1984 just yet, but we should be getting quite a bit more very soon. Gal Gadot recently teased that the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on Sunday — or at least that’s it appears that she was teasing when she recently shared that something “Very exciting” is arriving this weekend and asked fans to submit their best “Power Pose” photos.

“I’m here to let you all know that something very exciting is coming your way, this Sunday, December 8,” Gadot said. “You can get in on the action before anyone else by commenting below with a photo of your fiercest Wonder Woman pose. Then tune in right here to watch it all unfold.” Sunday, Warner Brothers will have a presentation of DC Comics films at CCXP in Brazil. Historically, the studio releases its trailers from San Diego Comic-Con online at the same time as their playing in Hall H. CCXP might follow that lead.

In addition to this Cheetah-centric merchandise, we also recently got a glimpse of new images of Diana of Themyscira in merchandise as well as a glimpse of Gadot in Wonder Woman’s new armor thanks to another product release meaning that we should be getting a lot more information about the upcoming sequel soon — and hopefully that means a lot more Cheetah.

What do you think of this first look at Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 merchandise? Let us know in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.