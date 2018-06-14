‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah Role Reportedly Follows Major Comics Storyline

Amid the flurry of DC Films news being released today, Wonder Woman has taken the spotlight with the official reveal of the sequel’s title and much more. Now we’re starting to hear rumblings about the film’s villain…

Vulture reporter Kyle Buchanan revealed some new details about Kristen Wiig‘s role as Cheetah, who will be going up against Wonder Woman in the new film. But the two won’t start out as enemies at first.

“Since today is a good day for WONDER WOMAN scoops, I’ve heard that Kristen Wiig starts the sequel as Diana’s friend, not her foe,” Buchanan wrote on Twitter. “She emulates Wonder Woman, then seeks to usurp her.”

Ever since Kristen Wiig was announced as the antagonist of the film, fans have been wondering what approach director Patty Jenkins would take to Cheetah, considering there have been multiple iterations of the villain.

It sounds like this will be a version of the character that has appeared most frequently in modern comics, especially in Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp’s Rebirth storyline. Barbara Minerva was an archeologist who was recently characterized as being Diana Prince’s best friend, who unfortunately is cursed by the god Urzkartaga, resulting in her transformation.

She blames Diana for her new form and becomes one of Wonder Woman’s greatest foes.

As Buchanan himself states, this is information he’s heard about the film’s production and it could be tweaked, but it’s likely the best way to move forward and take advantage of Wiig’s comedic chops and charming screen presence while also making her the film’s big bad. It’d be surprising if Jenkins went in any other direction.

This is just one of MANY new stories coming out about the sequel to last summer’s smash hit, which we are now learning is called Wonder Woman 1984.

Star Gal Gadot debuted the first official image from the set earlier today, which shows Diana standing in front of a wall of old monitors displaying iconic images from the ’80s, including the TV series Dallas and the film National Lampoon’s Vacation. She seems to be in awe, slightly confused at the displays, much like how Wonder Woman responded to the view of historic London during the time of World War I.

There’s also confirmation of Chris Pine’s return in the film as Steve Trevor, which has been heavily rumored but is no less intriguing due to the time jump and the character’s death in the first film.

Hopefully we learn more about Wonder Woman 1984 next month during San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres November 1, 2019.

Are you excited to see Kristen Wiig’s take on this classic DC Comics villain? Be sure to sound off in the comments!