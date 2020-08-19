Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine on Steve Trevor's Return

✖

Wonder Woman broke our collective hearts when before it came to an end. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor made the ultimate sacrifice but Diana lost that which she loved most in their combined heroic efforts. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was always coming back for a sequel but it seemed clear Steve Trevor had literally exploded and perished aboard a plane. Half way through working on Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins had the realization of how she could pull off bringing Steve Trevor back for a sequel. While the details are being kept under wraps, Pine did speak a bit about the subject while talking to press on the set of Wonder Woman 1984.

First of all, 1984 is going to be a drastically different time period for the character and Jenkins did not ignore such a fact. "Oh, well the first film is obviously very much Diana being a fish out of water, and then this one is fun for the audience and it's a total switch of that dynamic," Pine says. "So he's way less of the jaded realist in the war, the war pro that he is in the first one, and this one is just kind of, you know, boy transfixed by the wonderment of this incredible, incredible era of sophistication."

We should still expect a healthy bit of disagreement between Steve Trevor and Pedro Pascal's Max Lord villain.

"I would say this: in kind of, in the disparity in terms of the character of evil in this is this really unchecked greed, unchecked want, and unchecked desire and the need to feed that unfillable hole," Pine says. "The last one [the first Wonder Woman] was more kind of characteristic of there's like an inherent flaw in the human that's some like maybe just characteristically evil in one thing, misery and entropy and death and all that. But this is like very specifically greed and like you can make your own kind of correlations between what's happening today, but I think a very apropos concept to investigate now in the 80s being kind of that, you know, one of the high points of Reaganomics, you know, all that stuff."

No one was going to reveal exactly how Steve is brought back into the picture. Such a spoiler will be held for Wonder Woman 1984's theatrical release. Furthermore, Pine wants to leave the ball in the viewer's court to decide whether or not the method of reviving the character was the right way to revive the character.

"I mean, right way? You can decide whether it's the right way or not," he says. "I love Patty and I love Gal and that I'm working on this film. I think it's romantic and old-fashioned in the best way and simple in the best way and doesn't reinvent the wheel in the best way. It's just a great, good old fashioned storytelling. So, right? I have no idea, but I know that anytime Patty pitches something with me, she can pitch me anything. She's the single best pitcher of ideas I've ever come across in the history of pitching.'

