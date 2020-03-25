Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Says She Turned Down Thor 2 Because of the Script

Before Patty Jenkins made Wonder Woman one of the most popular superheroes in the world in her DC Comics film with Gal Gadot, she was set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and direct the film that would become Thor: The Dark World. But Jenkins walked away from Marvel Studios just three months after she signed onto the project, with the explanation being attributed to creative differences. Now Jenkins is opening up about her reasons for leaving the project, explaining that she did not believe in the script for the Thor sequel.

Jenkins explained her reasoning in a recent profile by Vanity Fair, where she also spoke about her passion for Wonder Woman 1984.

“I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing. I think it would have been a huge deal—it would have looked like it was my fault. It would’ve looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.’ That was the one time in my career where I really felt like, Do this with [another director] and it’s not going to be a big deal. And maybe they’ll understand it and love it more than I do,” Jenkins explained. “You can’t do movies you don’t believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that I could. But it wouldn’t have proved anything if I didn’t succeed. I don’t think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I’m super grateful.”

Jenkins went on to say that she had a positive working relationship with Marvel, insisting that she simply wasn’t the right voice to bring Thor: The Dark World to life, while also praising the latest filmmaker to chart the adventures for the God of Thunder.

“I really have nothing but positive things to say about Marvel, because, honestly, they gave me that chance in the first place and it was not en vogue to do so,” she said. “They found Thor‘s rightful director. Taika [Waititi]’s so good for Thor. Oh my God, I love that movie. His tone with [Thor: Ragnarok] was just masterful. That felt like pure Taika to me.”

Patty Jenkins’ next project just received a new release date, and Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to premiere in theaters on August 14th.