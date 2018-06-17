New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Footage Shows Huge Riot

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine (between the gray and light blue cars) filming #WonderWoman1984 between the Navy Memorial and the Archives pic.twitter.com/GWA6pFkuXD — Eagle Eyes in DC (@eagleeyesinDC) June 16, 2018

Filming is underway on the ’80s-set sequel to Wonder Woman, and after a few days of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine chilling in fanny packs on the streets of Washington D.C., it looks like the nation’s capitol is now ready to explode.

A new set visit from the production of Wonder Woman 1984 shows what appears to be a riot. Many extras playing roles of protestors, first responders, and more take part in the chaos while cameras follow Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor attempting to navigate their way to safety. Take a look in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not clear what exactly its taking place in the scene, except that people seem to have descended into a full-blown riot. It appears that maybe Steve Trevor gets hurt, and that Wonder Woman helps him get to safety. It’s also a long take, with the camera focusing on the two while the chaos rages on in the background.

Because we know very little about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984, it’s hard to gauge what is happening here. Could there be another godly source of mayhem, a la Ares in the first Wonder Woman movie? Perhaps, but we don’t think Patty Jenkins would return to the well and use another deity manipulating humanity to foster rage and violence.

Jenkins and Gadot have steadily been revealing new photos and information about the film since cameras started rolling, with Gadot just sharing the first image of her in costume as the titular Amazon warrior.

Jenkins also broke the news of Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor, though it has been heavily rumored for the last few months. Trevor’s role in the movie is causing some confusion for fans, as the character seemingly died in a plane explosion at the climax of Wonder Woman, and the sequel takes place nearly 70 years later.

We have yet to see the film’s villain Cheetah, who will be played by Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig. It remains to be seen if her transformation into the anthropomorphic foe will be done with practical makeup and costume design, computer generated imagery, or a mixture of both.

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019.

