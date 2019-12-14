Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Tease Maxwell Lord’s Villainous Role in Wonder Woman 1984

Maxwell Lord’s appearance was one thing that fans really got excited about when the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer released last week. Now, both Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have had the chance to say a little bit about Pedro Pascal’s character heading into WW84. During CCXP, fans got a chance to see that extended look at the upcoming film and they liked what they saw. Most of the conversation was about that sweet eagle armor that Diana is sporting in the upcoming move. But, it bears asking the question, What is Maxwell Lord’s evil plan anyway? Fans are already expecting Cheetah as the big villain this time around, so maybe there’s something else going on in the movie. In those clips from Lord’s infomercials in the trailer, he’s peddling prosperity as he tells the people of the country that they can have anything they desire if they merely want it enough, but the villain takes what he desires in return for that prosperity. So, this will be a very different take on a comic book villain than the usual super strength brutes or even the other main threats in standalone DC movies as of late. It will be very exciting to watch it all unfold on the big screen.

Series star Gal Gadot had this to say of the charismatic businessman during a CCXP panel. She began, “I had many different fun moments working with him, but I can only say that the most memorable one, probably that I can really talk about, is in the beginning of the movie. When Diana Prince meets Max Lord, let’s just say she’s never met anyone like him before. That’s all I can say.”

Patty Jenkins is not stranger to teasing audiences about the upcoming character as she previously posted a comic panel featuring the character on her Twitter account.

“Max Lord is a character very much of the time period the movie is in, he’s the King of Infomercials, and he’s selling a dream to the public, and he’ll do anything to be successful. But sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price. So that’s Maxwell Lord,” Jenkins explained.

Gal Gadot is back to star in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine makes a welcome return as Steve Trevor. Some new faces are along as well with Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

